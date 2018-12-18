NAACP Calls For Facebook Boycott Today

Full disclosure: Like most news and politics websites, Crooks and Liars has an auto-feed to post our content to social media including Facebook. This post is to let people know what's going on and why the NAACP is calling for the boycott. I am personally staying off of Facebook today in support of the boycott. -- Frances Langum

NAACP is calling for a one-day boycott of Facebook today:

A Complicit and Complacent Facebook Facebook’s engagement with partisan firms, its targeting of political opponents, the spread misinformation and the utilization of Facebook for propaganda promoting disingenuous portrayals of the African American community is reprehensible. We are calling on Congress to conduct further investigations, and calling on users to

log out of Facebook, Instagram, and What’sapp on Tuesday, December 18. #LogOutFacebook.

