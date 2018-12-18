Politics
Read time: 1 minute

NAACP Calls For Facebook Boycott Today

A one-day boycott to protest social media selling targeting of African American voters.
By Frances Langum
NAACP Calls For Facebook Boycott Today

Full disclosure: Like most news and politics websites, Crooks and Liars has an auto-feed to post our content to social media including Facebook. This post is to let people know what's going on and why the NAACP is calling for the boycott. I am personally staying off of Facebook today in support of the boycott. -- Frances Langum

NAACP is calling for a one-day boycott of Facebook today:

A Complicit and Complacent Facebook

Facebook’s engagement with partisan firms, its targeting of political opponents, the spread misinformation and the utilization of Facebook for propaganda promoting disingenuous portrayals of the African American community is reprehensible.

We are calling on Congress to conduct further investigations, and calling on users to
log out of Facebook, Instagram, and What’sapp on Tuesday, December 18. #LogOutFacebook.

Read the rest...


Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.