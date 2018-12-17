NY Post Columnist: Trump Voters Should Fund The Wall

Trump surrogates in the conservative media are so desperate to get a border war built so Hair Leader doesn't look like a con artist (he does), that they are stumping Trump voters to chip in $80 apiece so they could fund the wall themselves.

Isn't Mexico supposed to pay for Donald Trump's border wall? Didn't Donald Trump campaign on that proposition to the American people?

Michael Goodwin calls for Trump supporters to start a GoFundMe page in today's NY Post.

Let the people who support the wall pay for it — directly and voluntarily. That’s what a number of readers suggest.-- “If the 63 million people who voted for Trump each pledge $80, we can build the wall.”

And as usual, a Trump supporter in the media who writes something that might help their petulant lordship, immediately got the call to be a guest on Fox and Friends.

Co-host Brian Kilmeade asked him how this could happen.

Goodwin used approved Kellyanne Conway propaganda when he said the public supports building the wall wholeheartedly.

Goodwin said, “You can create a GoFundMe operation. Others suggest other ways,. There is an existing effort called FundTheWall.com run by a Sheriff's association that’s raised some money.”

Kilmeade lapped this up.

Goodwin continued, “According to my mail, a lot of people are willing to chip in. One reader writes to me and says if the 63 million people who voted for Donald Trump each contributed $80, that would get you near the $5 billion mark.”

One reader is certainly close to 63 million, right? And they aren't even asking for $1-5 dollar donations.

Goodwin chimed in like a good Russian, "It could be a people’s wall.” Yes, comrade.

Goodwin did not discuss other obstacles, like legal challenges by landowners at the border, whether the wall will be built with 100% US union labor and materials (should be a requirement, doncha think?), and little things like the Rio Grande part of the international boundary. Not to mention all those Republican seniors who like going to Mexico for their vacations, prescriptions, and dental procedures. And how many Republicans depend on Mexican labor for their hotel custodial staff? I can think of one.