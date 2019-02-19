Politics
Read time: 0 minutes

Should Man Baby Trump Build A Wall Out Of Lego?

This video shows just how strong a wall made out of Duplo / Lego blocks glued to plywood is. Surprisingly strong. (open thread)
By Frances Langum

We've often discussed man-baby Trump and his nonsense wall, that maybe he should sit on the floor and build the wall from Lego building blocks.

Here's a youtube dudebro who built a wall out of Legos (commenters corrected to Duplos) and found it stood up to axes, hammers, and much more.

NOTE: Did you know you can get Crooks and Liars in your inbox? It's fun!


Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.