Should Man Baby Trump Build A Wall Out Of Lego?

We've often discussed man-baby Trump and his nonsense wall, that maybe he should sit on the floor and build the wall from Lego building blocks.
Here's a youtube dudebro who built a wall out of Legos (commenters corrected to Duplos) and found it stood up to axes, hammers, and much more.
