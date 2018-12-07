Rex Tillerson Speaks Out About Trump's Ignorance Of Law

Rex Tillerson sat down for a rare interview with Bob Schieffer of CBS News, and said what everybody already knows.

Donald Trump doesn't have an inkling of how government works or how to be President and he doesn't want to learn. Quotes from the interview:

"So often, the president would say here's what I want to do and here's how I want to do it, and I would have to say to him, 'Mr. President I understand what you want to do but you can't do it that way. It violates the law,'" Tillerson said. He added, "I'd say here's what we can do. We can go back to Congress and get this law changed. And if that's what you want to do, there's nothing wrong with that. I told him I'm ready to go up there and fight the fight, if that's what you want to do."

That's not how Trump wanted to operate.

“It was challenging for me, coming from the disciplined, highly process-oriented Exxon Mobil Corporation, to go to work for a man who is pretty undisciplined, doesn’t like to read, doesn’t read briefing reports, doesn’t like to get into the details of a lot of things, but rather just kind of says, 'Look, this is what I believe, and you can try to convince me otherwise, but most of the time you’re not going to do that.'

This rare outing makes me wonder: as more Mueller days are imminent, is Tillerson's rare outing a sign of things to come? Is the "deep state" now publicly distancing themselves from a ship that's obviously going down?