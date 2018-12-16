So Paul Ryan WANTS More Immigrants...As Long As They're Irish

Paul Ryan's days in the House of Representatives are numbered, thanks all to everything holy.

But mindful that his legacy as a *snort* wonk *giggle* has been somewhat tarnished by Trump boot-licking, he's been casting around to look for some last final acts to cement his reputation. And I gotta say, this definitely fits, although not perhaps in the way he thinks.

You see, Paul Ryan want to push for more immigrants into the US. As long as they're Irish, that is.

A bill pushed by Ryan, whose family fled famine-ravaged Ireland in 1851, could provide Irish nationals with thousands of additional U.S. work visas each year. The legislation cleared the House Nov. 28 on an uncontested voice vote and is increasingly likely to clear the Senate next week, a GOP aide told POLITICO.

[..]

Passage of the Irish visa bill would be an unexpected but not illogical conclusion to Paul Ryan’s speakership. He worked behind the scenes in 2013 and 2014 on a bill to overhaul the legal immigration system, an effort that eventually died under then-Speaker John Boehner. Ryan maintains close ties with Irish officials, and the 48-year-old Wisconsinite said earlier this year that sometime after his 60th birthday he would like to become the U.S. ambassador to Ireland.

So Irish immigrants good, Latino asylum seekers bad? Got it.

And there's the big flashing sign that seals Paul Ryan's legacy. His "concern" for immigration is only for leaving it open for white people and to sweeten the pot for his own future employment. No values. No integrity. No consistency. So much for "America First!"

See ya later, Paul. You won't be missed.