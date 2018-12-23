Sunday Morning Bobblehead Thread

"Let it Snow" - Pomplamoose Christmas

I'm finding it a little difficult to get into the Christmas spirit this year. My kids are older, for one, so the whole Santa thing is over. No trips to whisper secret wishes to the mall Santa. No more milk and cookies left out (and carrots for the reindeer). My mom, with her overboard decorating and overflowing Christmas buffet, passed away in 2016, so we managed a tree and some decorations on the mantle, but little else.

Maybe it's just that I'm eager to put 2018 behind us. It's not been the best of times. Separated families on the border. Children in cages. Wildfires destroying my home state. Climate change becoming harder and harder to ignore for all but the most Koch-dedicated Republican. Nazis marching in the streets. Social media being used by hostile foreign powers to divide us. The list is long

But I'm hoping that 2019 will prove to be our karmic reward for 2018. FSM knows we need it. Merry Christmas to those of you who celebrate it. Happy Kwanzaa, Joyous Solstice and Happy holidays for the rest of you. Let's hope there are some indictments under the tree.

ABC's "This Week" — Mick Mulvaney, director of the Office of Management and Budget and incoming acting White House chief of staff; Sen. Jeff Merkley, D-Ore. Panel: former Gov. Chris Christie, R-N.J.; former Democratic National Committee Chair Donna Brazile; Elisabeth Bumiller of The New York Times; and Rich Lowry of National Review. NBC's "Meet the Press" — Sens. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., and Pat Toomey, R-Pa.; former Housing Secretary Julian Castro, a possible 2020 Democratic presidential candidate. Panel: Yamiche Alcindor of “PBS NewsHour”; radio host Hugh Hewitt; Joshua Johnson, host of NPR’s “1A”; and Amy Walter of The Cook Political Report. CBS' "Face the Nation" — Sens. Chris Coons, D-Del., and Rand Paul, R-Ky.; Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo. Panel: Major Garrett, David Martin, Jeff Pegues and Paula Reid, all of CBS News. CNN's "State of the Union" — Paul; Sen. Bob Corker, R-Tenn.; Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif. Panel: Mary Katharine Ham; Democratic strategist Paul Begala; former Sen. Rick Santorum, R-Pa.; and Nina Turner, president of Our Revolution.

↓ Story continues below ↓ CNN's "Fareed Zakaria GPS" — Richard Haass, president of the Council on Foreign Relations; Niall Ferguson, senior fellow at the Hoover Institution, Stanford University; Steven Pinker, author of “Enlightenment Now”; Greta Thunberg, teen climate activist. CNN's "Reliable Sources" — Carl Bernstein, CNN political analyst; Sarah Ellison of The Washington Post; Ben Smith, editor in chief, BuzzFeed News; Douglas Brinkley, history professor at Rice University; Dara Lind of Vox.com and host of “The Weeds” podcast; David Zurawik of The Baltimore Sun; Rebecca Keegan of The Hollywood Reporter; and Brian Lowry, media critic at CNN. "Fox News Sunday" — Mulvaney; Gov. John Kasich, R-Ohio; former Defense Secretary Leon Panetta. Panel: Katie Pavlich of Townhall, Gillian Turner of Fox News, Susan Page of USA Today and Mo Elleithee, executive director of Georgetown University's Institute of Politics and Public Service.

So what's catching your eye this morning?