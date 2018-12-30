Sunday Morning Bobblehead Thread

I've spent the last week thinking about Pat Toomey's late-to-the-game hand-wringing last weekend.

Little has made me feel more angry and more frustrated by the state of affairs in this country than this faux-concern.

Toomey KNEW this was a problem before Mattis was fired. Chuck Todd KNEW.

EVERY. SINGLE. REPUBLICAN. in both houses of Congress KNEW this was a problem before the election.

And EVERY. SINGLE. MEDIA. OUTLET. KNEW and focused instead on Hillary's emails instead.

Not one of those myriad of people--politicians, pundits, journalists alike--thought it was important to be honest and straightforward with the people of this country. Not one of them is being honest with us now.

And not a bit of that has to do with Donald Trump. It has everything to do with the infrastructure that we entrust our information and governance to. And it's failed us massively. And that infrastructure does not improve no matter what happens to Trump. We have to do something, starting with these Sunday shows, to repair this system so that we may trust in it again.

I don't know that it helps by stomping our feet and saying we're not going to watch. Abdicating our responsibility to demand better doesn't lead to better information, but complacency. Be loud about your disapproval. Make that your resolution for 2019.

So what's catching your eye this morning?