Survey: 75% Of American CEOs Are 'Personally Apologizing' For Trump

Imagine that: Putting a businessman in the White House was supposed to be so good for business, but apparently not. Morning Joe talked about a Yale CEO survey this morning.

"Hey, Brian Sullivan, tell us about the survey that was taken of 143 business leaders surveyed anonymously, not only their views on Donald Trump but on the economy and where the recession's coming," Scarborough said.

"This is fascinating. I think the results are startling for your audience," Sullivan said. "75% of the 134 CEOs that were surveyed anonymously, 75% said they had to personally apologize for our administration and our government when doing business in a foreign country."

"Could you imagine you're in a room, there's foreign CEOs over there. People are pressing you about your government, the president, why we are doing the things we are doing. By the way, 48%, which by my math is almost half, says that we could be in a recession by the end of 2019. I thought you would find that 75% number interesting. Business people, you want to do business. You go for maybe a couple of cocktails. You don't want to be apologizing for the actions of the United States government."

"I will say that I don't remember traveling abroad, I'm sure you don't remember traveling abroad in 2003 or 2004 and having people throw ticker tape at you. going 'it is wonderful to have a subject from George W. Bush's come to our land.' They loved us in France there in 2004," Scarborough said.

"We have been unpopular in the past. But the numbers when Barack Obama left office and Donald Trump took over, the numbers overseas in terms of U.S. popularity and trusting the United States fell off a cliff," columnist David Ignatius said.

"They haven't recovered. I can well imagine CEOs being asked what is going on or what's happening to trade policy, what's happening to economic policy, what? You know, so while I think while we had on unpopularity moments in the past, nothing like this."

What? Putting a scummy real estate developer and compulsive grifter in charge of the U.S. didn't work out? We are shocked.