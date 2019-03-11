Scarborough Can't Believe Trump Denies Calling Apple CEO 'Tim Apple'

Today, Morning Joe's Mika Scarborough showed video of Trump calling Apple CEO Tim Cook "Tim Apple."

In a move that stunned even his own donors, President Trump denies what you just heard,” she said.

“It never happened,” Joe Scarborough said. “Don’t believe your eyes."

"He insists he said Tim Cook’s name correctly, and it’s just the fake news media playing a big trick on everyone. Added to the sad steady march toward 10,000 lies in office. Literally that number, that’s where we are,” Mika said.

Joe Scarborough said some of the president’s supporters still don’t believe he lies -- despite all the recorded proof.

“I love when people say, ‘Oh, he doesn’t lie, give me an example,'” Scarborough said.

“You have it there on videotape, and as his donors were saying this weekend at Mar-A-Lago, it’s on videotape. It’s on videotape, yet he calls it fake. Again, there are those who believe what they believe. Let those who have ears to hear, hear.”

(I need to add here John Oliver's priceless explanation from last night: Trump doesn't know that not every business is handed to their leaders by their fathers, and therefore thinks Apple must be the family name!)