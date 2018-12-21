Tim Ryan Tells Republicans To 'Get A Grip And Learn How To Govern'

Not everyone is a fan of Tim Ryan, particularly as he is a thorn in the side of Nancy Pelosi on the Democratic side. But what he said here is a healthy dose of the damn truth:

This has been a really interesting debate, because our friends on the other side, it's like they have amnesia and nothing happened before the election a couple years ago. All of these promises about the border wall, were followed by, the cheers and the chants of "and who's gonna pay for that wall? Mexico!" ...

And here we are today, getting ready to shut down the government, over YOU asking the American taxpayer to pay for this border wall, and [accusing us Democrats] of 'hollow words,' that words don't mean anything!

But this president is going back on the promises he made. HE said Mexico was gonna pay for it. HE said it at the rallies. He was in Ohio. He was in the swing states. And now he's going back on his word on that, and he just went back on his word where he promised the entire Senate he was gonna support the continuing resolution, and you're calling us, and saying OUR words are hollow? Are you kidding me?

Now look, I'm for border security, but I'm not for a wall. You know what? I like cars too but I don’t like the Model-T. I like planes, too, but I don't want a glider designed by Orville and Wilbur Wright. I like my phone but I don't want to go back to get the rotary dial out.

You guys are living in the past. And this government is in chaos. It’s in a freefall. The market’s in a freefall. The staffing at the White House is in a freefall. The Secretary of Defense is gone. We’re pulling out of Syria. What is going on? You are in charge of the House, Senate, and White House. Get a grip! And learn how to govern the country.