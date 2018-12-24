White House Spox Can't Name One Trump Adviser On Syria

Who in the White House advised Trump that pulling out of Syria would be a great idea?

We at Crooks and Liars have always agreed with Saturday Night Live that Brian Kilmeade is the stupid Steve Doocy, but to his credit, he's been on the warpath against Trump over his order to cede all of Syria to Putin and other adversaries.

So who in the White House thought this was a great idea? Or was it just Trump's great brain getting a buzz after a phonecall with a Turkish despot? Because that's how "presidents" roll, amirite?

KILMEADE: Can you name an adviser the president has that recommended he pull out 2,000 troops? SCHLAPP: I’m not going to get into the internal discussions of how the decision was made. At the end of the day, we all serve in the position of advising the president. It is up to the president to make the final decision. “We knew from the moment he started his campaign where he stood on Syria. And that was to ensure the defeat of the territorial caliphate in Syria … and the president and this administration and these troops have done that.

So everybody and nobody told Trump to fart out this decision via Twitter? Thanks, Mercedes!