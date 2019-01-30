Alabama Official Blames Doug Jones For Sen. Sinema's Boots

Jim Ziegler, who is the Republican state auditor in Aladamnbama, was totally appalled, shocked, and disgusted in the vilest of ways that newly elected Democratic State Senator Kyrsten Sinema has lady parts.

He posted a picture of her on Facebook and elsewhere wearing her disgusting clothes for everyone to see. (See above)

I can understand why a handsome fella like Ziegler would consider himself an expert on fashion and good taste.

I do believe there’s an eagle on that tie. Either that or he just finished his hot dog.

Then Ziegler adds …

Ziegler also used the post to attack Sen. Doug Jones (D-AL), who can be partially seen in one of the photos. “He represents these out-of-state senators instead of us, the people of Alabama,” Ziegler posted. “Can you see him? I am exploring running against him next year.”

No kidding, dude. Is your campaign slogan, “No boots for the gals?”