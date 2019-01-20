Entertainment
Read time: 1 minute

C&L's Late Nite Music Club With Bill Monroe And The Blue Grass Boys

Commandeering drifts.
By Dale Merrill

If you're in a region like the one I reside in, you may have had to deal with a fair amount of snowfall over the weekend.

A fair chunk of my day today was spent clearing a lot of it away, People need to walk down the sidewalk and the car needs to be able to get out of the driveway without fighting with boulders of semi-frozen slush.

Bourbon is in my glass now heating an aching back. As I look out the window, seeing the streetlights illuminating all the footprints in the snow.

What are you listening to tonight?


Comments

