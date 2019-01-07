C&L's Late Nite Music Club With Deerhunter

The avant pop that Bradford Cox and associates concoct under the Deerhunter handle has always been a bit intriguing. Is it based in the past looking towards the future? Is it from a time frame distances ahead but wants to burrow away in eras from ages ago.

Why Hasn’t Everything Already Disappeared is the first record bearing the Deerhunter name since 2015. It continues to baffle as it assembles sonics from disparate eras, sources and instruments. F'r instance, the song we're gonna hear tonight included both harpsichord (played by Cate Le Bon) and a big fuzz guitar solo.

What are you listening to tonight?