C&L's Late Nite Music Club With Michel Legrand

The music of Michel Legrand is lush, lavish, expressive and above all -- so beautiful to listen to.

The NY Times:

Over a career of more than 60 years, Mr. Legrand collaborated onstage, onscreen and in the studio with dozens of celebrated musicians of his era, from Miles Davis to Perry Como, Stéphane Grappelli to Liza Minnelli. A three-time Academy Award winner and five-time Grammy winner — he was nominated for a total of 13 Oscars and 17 Grammys — Mr. Legrand made the love song his métier. Among his better-known compositions are “The Windmills of Your Mind” from “The Thomas Crown Affair” (1968), which won the Oscar for best song; “The Summer Knows,” the theme from “Summer of ’42” (1971) (Mr. Legrand won an Oscar for the movie’s score); and the Oscar-nominated “What Are You Doing the Rest of Your Life?” from the film “The Happy Ending” (1969).

The theme song of The Summer Of 42 and "What Are You Doing The Rest of Your Life" were part of my own repertoire when I was featured as a solo flutist during my professional musician days.

They are truly remarkable and inspirational songs immortalized by Barbara Streisand.



Click here to listen to The Summer Knows.