Proper words to describe the sound that this band from Arkansas makes? Hmmm, a glorious slimy racket perhaps?

One part Z-movie, another the dirt from an abandoned stock car track then shaken in bathtub gin by few psych-punk ghosts, Fayetteville's Ten High splatter rock-n-roll blood in the brightest of reds. If you're in need of another dose of their noise after this one, catch a different blast from them in the most recent edition of my podcast too.

What are you listening to tonight?