Politics
Read time: 0 minutes

The Constitutional And Political Basis For Impeachment

In 1974, Barbara Jordan laid out the basis for impeaching a president. She didn't call Richard Nixon a mofo, but almost everybody else did. (Open thread)
By Frances Langum

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.