Eric Trump Gets Special Hannity Time To Look Tough On Immigration

While Eric Trump ranted tonight about the evils of illegal immigration and how his father will protect us all from them, Sean Hannity couldn’t dislodge his nose from Donald Trump’s rear end enough to ask even one question about why the Trump Organization only just found out that many long-time employees are undocumented.

In case you missed it, The Washington Post reported on January 26 that about a dozen employees, about half the winter staff, at Trump National Golf Club in Westchester County, N.Y., many of whom had worked there for years, were suddenly fired on January 18 after a company audit revealed their immigration documents were not genuine. The Washington Post story followed one in The New York Times about undocumented workers at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, N.J.

Trump sons Eric and Donald Jr. now run the family business. If you forgot which is which, Donald Jr. is the one who met with Russians at Trump Tower and Eric is the one who ripped off children’s charity events.

Apparently, someone decided, in the middle of Trump's government shutdown, supposedly over an immigration “crisis” at the border, that it was not a good look for the Trump organization to have undocumented workers.

It was pretty clear from the Post report that the Trump businesses had turned a blind eye to undocumented workers for years:

Edmundo Morocho, an Ecuadoran maintenance worker, said he was hired around 2000 with a green card and Social Security card that he said he purchased in Queens for about $50. The green card he showed The Washington Post says it expired in 2002, but a decade passed before the Trump club told him that he needed to replace it, he said. Morocho bought a new card, he said. It had a different birth date than the first one, but he said the Trump club didn’t raise questions. The Post viewed both cards. It was unclear if they were forged or stolen. “The accountant took copies and said, ‘Okay, it’s fine,’ ” Morocho recalled. “He didn’t say anything more.” Eric Trump did not respond to a question asking about the club’s process for reviewing employees’ immigration documents.

↓ Story continues below ↓

The Post also noted that the Trump club does not appear to participate in the E-Verify system, which allows employers to confirm that their employees are in the country legally. In a January 28 article, the Post reported, “Eric Trump did not respond to specific questions from The Post about how many undocumented workers had been fired at other Trump properties and whether the company had, in the past, made similar audits of its employees’ immigration paperwork.” (Update: Shortly before Trump went on air, the Post reported that all Trump golf clubs, hotels and resorts would institute E-Verify)

So with Eric Trump’s appearance on the Hannity show tonight, you’d think that Daddy Trump’s unofficial chief of staff Hannity would lob a softball at Eric who would then have an unlimited amount of time to spin the story. But, apparently, he couldn’t even go that far.

Instead, Eric played tough on immigration, as he accused Democrats of being soft. Some of his unintentionally hilarious quotes:

TRUMP: When can you [Democrats] stop the drugs, stop the criminals, stop MS-13, have people come into the system legally? We want immigration but we want legal immigration coming the right way. […] You see those angel mothers. I ran into one. They lost a child a couple weeks ago and I remember her holding the picture and she’s showing me this picture … and this is what we’re fighting for, I mean this is what we’re fighting for, as well as having a country and having laws and you see what some of the immigration problems are doing to so many other countries around the world.

After falsely claiming Americans want Trump’s border wall, Eric had some advice for Dad:

TRUMP: Redouble your efforts on legal immigration. Get great people in this country because that’s what America wants and that’s what America needs and, quite frankly, our economy needs those jobs because unemployment’s so low that we need those jobs, but do it legally.

Watch the lying, hypocritical chip off the old block above, from the January 29, 2019 Hannity.

Republished with permission from Newshounds.us