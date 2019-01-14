George Conway: Trump Is 'A Disgrace' And A Liar

Kellyanne Conway's husband has been known to bash her boss on twitter repeatedly but this morning he didn't just re-tweet something derogatory but used the word "disgrace" to describe Trump.

George was responding to a tweet by Preet Bharara, who was fired by Trump from the Southern District of New York after he commented on reporter Kristen Welker asking Donald if he ever worked for Russia.

And also a disgrace that nothing he says—not even his denial of something as extraordinary as this—can be taken at face value. https://t.co/wKMNXeuhW9 — George Conway (@gtconway3d) January 14, 2019

This is very pointed criticism. As bizarre as it is for the FBI to investigate a sitting president acting as a possible agent to a foreign government like Russia, it's just as bizarre when the husband of Trump's former campaign manager, current TV face and current counselor to Trump says you can't take anything he says at face value.

Have a nice dinner you two.