'A Disgrace To Women Of Integrity': Liz Cheney Gets Pilloried For Parroting Trump Talking Points On Iran

Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) was castigated online on Sunday after she appeared to repeat Trump administration talking points on North Korea and Iran.

During an interview on ABC's This Week, Cheney praised the foreign policy and military stance of the Trump administration and she accused former President Barack Obama of making the country weaker.

"My view, Martha, is that we are doing the right thing in terms of the policy towards North Korea, and when you look at the situation President Trump inherited, whether you’re talking about North Korea, whether you’re talking about Iran, whether you’re talking about the tremendous hole that the Obama Administration dug with respect to our armed forces around the world, the president is doing the right thing," Cheney said.

She also insisted that Trump is making the "right move" by deploying troops near Iran.

"There’s no question but that this threat," Cheney said of Iran. "It’s very important for the Iranians to understand that we’ll do what’s necessary to deter them from attacking us through our interests and we’ll do what’s necessary to make sure that they understand we aren’t simply going to sit back and allow them to take action that will put our people in harm’s way. I think the president is doing exactly the right thing and I support the actions."

Following Cheney's interview, Twitter users lashed out at the lawmaker for acting like a Trump sycophant. In one tweet, former U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara urged Cheney to "read the Constitution" because she had misused the word "treason."

Read some of the tweets below.

Liz Cheney on tv lecturing the public on what good leadership is. Put this whole country in rice man. — That Blame Guy (@ImToBlame) May 26, 2019

Watching an interview with Liz Cheney of all people, this lady is defending the president in all of his actions. Her father halliburton made millions and millions if not billions of dollars during the Iraq war, then shot somebody. She's as crazy as her father !!!!!? — Anne Sheridan Resistance. (@asher41600) May 26, 2019

Liz Cheney is complicit in undermining our democracy.

↓ Story continues below ↓ — Bobby Garcia (@garciabobbyj) May 26, 2019

After watching @Liz_Cheney on This Week.

On every question she bowed down to Trump. She used old GOP talking points. Not one independent thought.

She couldn't even bring herself to say, it would be wrong to pardon war criminals.

Disgusting display of a sycophant congress member. — True Patriot 1776 (@T12606033) May 26, 2019

Liz Cheney is a disgrace to women of integrity these Republicans sold their souls to the devil for trump and are a permanent stain on justice — silky (@tantacherrypie) May 26, 2019

I rarely watch Sunday political shows and Liz Cheney is reminding me why I don't watch them. This lady is worse than her father. — Justin Allen (@JAllen_NY) May 26, 2019

I used to respect Liz Cheney. No more @ThisWeekABC. — jenndreibel (@jenndreibel) May 26, 2019

I never realized Liz Cheney was such a partisan hack who spouts nothing but Trump talking points. I'm disappointed. #thisweek — Darth Earl (@EarlLipphardtJr) May 26, 2019

Elected officials keep making casual, ignorant, idiotic accusations of “treason.” Trump does it. Just saw Liz Cheney do it. Read the Constitution and knock it the hell off. — Preet Bharara (@PreetBharara) May 26, 2019

How can #LizCheney favor what TRUMP is doing in "pushing" for a conflict with Iran? How can #LizCheney favor what #Barr is doing? How can #LizCheney favor TRUMP pardoning war criminals? If WOMEN want to be seen as "equals" then see a shrink about your #DaddyIssues!! @ThisWeekABC — 🔥Carmen Luna🔥 (@growApair777) May 26, 2019

Watching bloodless Liz Cheney interviewed on @ThisWeekABC it's easy to see how she turned on her own sister. Ambition over principles, over truth. One of the most ruthless of the GOP. — Sue Yellin (@sueyellin) May 26, 2019