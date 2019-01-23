It's Back To School As Los Angeles Teachers Announce Strike Settlement

Here's some good news for Los Angeles families.

"Los Angeles teachers will head back to work this morning after ending a six-day strike in the nation's second largest school district," Mika Scarborough announced.

"The tentative deal was announced Tuesday after a 21-hour bargaining session. The agreement includes a 6% raise for teachers, a commitment to smaller class sizes and the hiring of more than 600 nurses and support staff over the next three school years. It cuts mandatory standardized testing by half and calls for the state to establish a cap on charter schools. The district and mayor's office also agreed to advocate for increased county and state funding. The walkout created chaos as teachers and students flooded the streets at 900 schools responsible for educating nearly 900,000 students. Attendance ranged from 50% to 40% across the district. The deal lays the groundwork for teachers in Oakland set to vote on a strike of their own next week.

"To end the L.A. teacher's strike, at the end of it, comes as educators in Denver have voted to hit the picket line for the first time in 25 years. More than 90% of the city's 5600 teachers voted to strike yesterday after over a year of negotiations. The main sticking paint was over increasing base pay, including reducing teacher's reliance on one-time bonuses for having students with high test scores or working in a high poverty school. Teachers also want to earn more for continuing their education. The superintendent of Denver's public schools says the district will rely on substitute teachers and administrators to keep schools open."