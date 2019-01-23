Kellyanne Conway Admits Trump Will Not Reopen Government Until He Gets His Way

As 800,000 federal workers are denied their paychecks because of Trump's forced government shutdown, Trump's presidential advisor told Fox News unless Trump gets his wall funding he won't sign any legislation passed in Congress to reopen the government. (Note: Only 31 percent of Americans think this is a good idea.)

The Senate is debating two bills to reopen the govt, one married to Trump's wishes and another that Democrats support.

On Fox News' Outnumbered Overdrive, Harris Faulkner asked Kellyanne Conway, " If the president is given something that both Houses of Congress will agree on, will he sign it?"

Conway said, “It depends on what it says." Conway said Trump wants people to be paid, and Harris cut in, "We got that."

Faulkner continued, “But will he sign something that doesn’t have border wall funding as we get late, late, late in the game now, but a date?"

Conway was pissed and whined, “Harris, but that’s not realistic, I'm sorry.”

Faulkner prodded her for Trump to sign something to reopen the government. "But a date certain to talk about it."

Kellyanne then does what she does and obfuscated the debate.

“It’s not border wall funding, it’s border security! Look, if you don’t have a physical barrier that people cannot crawl under, climb over, drive through or walk around, then we don’t really have border security," she lied.

We actually have all those things, Kellyanne.

There's a lot of heat being spewed at Republicans over the shutdown now and even Trump's administration is saying the shutdown is having dire consequences on the U.S. economy.

Conway just admitted that even if the entire Congress passes legislation to reopen the government first and then negotiate border security after it reopens, Trump will refuse to sign on.

Conway tried to say Dems were being petty, but we know that's not true since legislation had been passed to open the government until Trump changed his mind in December after Rush Limbaugh scolded him.

As all the general polling is telling us as well as FBN's Dagen McDowell said earlier - Trump is shining "a spotlight on the fact that it's his shutdown and nobody else's."