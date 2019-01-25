Government Will Reopen: Trump Caves, Admits 'We Don't Need 2,000 Miles Of Concrete Walls

Donald Trump just announced that a deal has been struck to reopen the federal government until Feb. 15th without getting any border wall money.

That's basically the same deal he vetoed last year that caused the government shutdown.

And here's the crazy part: Trump admitted his "big beautiful concrete wall" was not necessary.

He rehashed many of the Democratic proposals for border security and then described the type of walls and barriers he wants.

He said they are "equipped with sensors, monitors and cutting edge technology including state-of-the-art drones."

Then he lied.

Trump said, "We do not need 2,000 miles of concrete wall from sea to shining sea, we never did, we never proposed that, we never wanted that because we have barriers at the border where our natural structures are as good as anything we can build. They're already there."

Trump shut down the government because he didn't get the amount of money he wanted to build a wall in December of 2018 and now he gets nothing either. The last 35 days of pain inflicted on federal employees could have been avoided! Those furloughed FBI agents who raided Roger Stone's home this morning could have done it while being paid instead of volunteering to do it while unpaid.

USA TODAY has a good round up of some of his build-a wall boasts.

Aug. 19, 2015: 'The Trump Wall'"I'm talking about a wall," he told a crowd in New Hampshire. "I want it to be so beautiful because maybe someday they'll call it The Trump Wall." -- Jeb Bush just talked about my border proposal to build a "fence." It's not a fence, Jeb, it's a WALL, and there's a BIG difference! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 25, 2015 --

Oct. 28, 2015:"They built the Great Wall of China. That’s 13,000 miles. Here, we actually need 1,000 because we have natural barriers. So we need 1,000," Trump said at the third Republican primary debate.

As recently as December 31st: "An all concrete Wall was NEVER ABANDONED, as has been reported by the media," Trump tweeted. "Some areas will be all concrete but the experts at Border Patrol prefer a Wall that is see through."

All hail Nancy Pelosi, who knew exactly what buttons to push to reopen government.

UPDATE: Even Fox News laughed: