Maddow: AG Designate William Barr Loves GOP Pardons

Rachel Maddow asked an important question about the Attorney General-designate on Thursday's show:

Is it really possible that the Senate is about to confirm someone whose most notable achievement in public office is that he was the architect of the last time a major criminal presidential scandal was shut down with blanket pardons for everyone?

William Barr noted in one interview that after the Iran-Contra scandal broke, some of the George HW Bush officials were arguing that Poppa Bush only pardon Caspar Weinberger. Barr's argument for blanket pardons, "in for a penny, in for a pound," won the day. Christmas Day during the lame duck session, to be exact.