'May The Schwartz Be With You!!!' Spaceballs 2

He's still got it after 99 years!
By John AmatoJune 15, 2025

The incomparable Mel Brooks is coming back with a sequel to his 1987 spoof of George Lucas called "Space Balls." Not his best work, but still entertaining.

Now he's coming back for more.

Hey, if Star Wars could have a prequel trilogy, a sequel trilogy, a sequel to the prequel, a prequel to the sequel and countless TV spinoffs, I think the world is ready for its Space Balls 2.

Hollywood legend Mel Brooks — who will turn 99 later this month — is officially a go to appear in an untitled Space Balls sequel that will be released in theaters in 2027 by Amazon MGM Studios, the company announced Thursday.

Brooks will reprise the role of Yogurt in the follow-up to his 1987 cult-classic comedy spoofing Star Wars and other films of the era (think of his character as a tongue-and-check Yoda). Brooks directed and co-wrote the original film, along with playing dual roles (the other was the inept President Skroob).

Open thread...

We welcome relevant, respectful comments.

