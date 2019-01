Bad Attitudes - real news!

Booman Tribune - a rush to impeachment is ill advised;

Homeless on the High Desert - troll the trolls, spot the bots;

The Great Consolidation - we're not crazy!

The Mahablog - ground rules for politics nerds.

Steve in Manhattan (@blogenfreude) blogs at stinque.com and has another podcast suggestion for you: vs. Trump.

To recommend a post, send the link to mbru@crooksandliars.com - we do check it!