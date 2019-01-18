Welcome to the No-Fly Zone/Travel Ban. And the weekend. And if it's Friday, we can promote some longer reading.

We quite like Just Above Sunset's opening quote: “At the age of eleven or thereabouts women acquire a poise and an ability to handle difficult situations which a man, if he is lucky, manages to achieve somewhere in the later seventies.” ~ P. G. Wodehouse, Uneasy Money

Yastreblyansky and Giuliani's latest late-night whatever it was.

The Big Bad Bald Bastard looks at Qanon, the end-stage of MAGAitis.

Shakesville on the embarrassment of the wicked. Michael Cohen is the specific embarrassment.

Bonus track (Some may call it a little harsh.) from Ted Vaill at Dick & Sharon's LA Progressive: "Someone Please Assassinate Putin to Preserve World Order". People, he's just saying.

M. Bouffant, who slaved over a hot iNternet for hrs. to do this, also does a lot of that "just saying" at WEB OF EVIL (& ENNUI).