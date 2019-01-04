Nancy Pelosi's Back In Charge Of The House, And Other News

What a week, huh?
Pelosi in 1988: "We need many more women in Congress ... I see in this room many young women, women of the age who should be coming to Congress."
(video) https://t.co/LG9ldgPW2m pic.twitter.com/LqRDcryxlj
— Greg Giroux (@greggiroux) January 3, 2019
Pelosi retakes the gavel. Brazil gets a new president. Shutdown fight drags on. Here's a look back at the week in political photos https://t.co/wMW5aYwvU7 pic.twitter.com/CHvqwHZEJv
— Bloomberg Politics (@bpolitics) January 4, 2019
House Democrats' first bill of the new Congress is a sweeping proposal to fight corruption, expand voting rights, and stamp out the influence of money in politics. https://t.co/0uA5bFsbR8
— Vox (@voxdotcom) January 4, 2019
This account makes Paul Whelan sound more like Carter Page than a LeCarre spy. The weirdness continues. https://t.co/kWbKkxZfuz
— Julia Ioffe (@juliaioffe) January 4, 2019
Latest attempt to embarrass Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez backfires https://t.co/ItsgPgyhc7 pic.twitter.com/k14beTVlGC
— Newsweek (@Newsweek) January 4, 2019
I mean, if we're gonna pick our college-aged pols, please bring me the one who danced like @allysheedy1 and not the one who told Rich Lowry, "So Medicaid...capping its growth rate, we've been dreaming of this since you and I were drinking at a keg."
— Rebecca Traister (@rtraister) January 4, 2019
Republicans Scramble To Hire Lawyers To Fight Possible Trump Impeachment @farronbalanced https://t.co/tqTHHdPx0G
— The Ring of Fire (@ringoffireradio) January 4, 2019
Former Trump club employee says management kept her off Secret Service screening list because she is undocumented https://t.co/lj3CwtJfyN
— The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) January 4, 2019
Wow. @NPRJoel reports on what it means that E-Verify is down due to the shutdown. It lets employers check if a job candidate is in the US illegally. One lawyer says the US had an “electronic wall” against illegal immigration and took it down.
— Steve Inskeep (@NPRinskeep) January 3, 2019
Shutdowns Always Backfire —Especially on Republicans https://t.co/eSuuk3skn6 via @thedailybeast
— Propane Jane™ (@docrocktex26) December 26, 2018
Klayman/Corsi gambit to get suit against Mueller heard by favored judge is blocked--by that judge. Oh, and the judge made clear, despite the recent flattery, he remembers the conservative gadfly's past attacks on him https://t.co/JKNIbEqUJj
— Josh Gerstein (@joshgerstein) January 4, 2019
Great story from @annielinskey @daveweigel: Before you run against Trump, you have to run against Hillary (if you’re a woman) https://t.co/NV3AO4Oi7q
— Karen Tumulty (@ktumulty) January 4, 2019
DEVELOPING: Data and sensitive information from hundreds of German officials has been released online in what may be the result of a cyberattack, according to German officials. https://t.co/7QwLimnU4N
— NBC News (@NBCNews) January 4, 2019
@SherylNYT and @npfandos on @senatemajldr: "Sticking with Mr. Trump, whose approval ratings top 50 percent in Kentucky, is in his own political interest." https://t.co/14zAeT4ojK
— Rebecca San Juan (@rebecca_sanjuan) January 4, 2019
Another McCarrick? #Vatican says Argentine bishop who resigned suddenly only to end up with top Holy See job now under prelim investigation for alleged abuse @debo_rey https://t.co/wJMkYhFsJ7
— Nicole Winfield (@nwinfield) January 4, 2019
Biggest single difference between the House Democrats of 2019 and those of 2009 is that the former don't have the power to do anything other than investigate and resist Trump. It's a pretty low-risk undertaking, politically. https://t.co/QOdrvrlEt9
— Ed Kilgore (@ed_kilgore) January 3, 2019
If there are Democratic politicians who haven’t been driven to occasional impassioned vulgarity by this president then I’m not sure they deserve their jobs.
— ana marie cox (@anamariecox) January 4, 2019
Black teenager in DC burbs dares to play ice hockey, confronts monkey sounds and other racial taunts from opposing players and fans. @petulad: https://t.co/ZMzuY0ReaB
— Alec MacGillis (@AlecMacGillis) January 4, 2019
Last night Tucker Carlson blamed high-earning women for problems men face.
Tonight he doubled-down & went a step further calling modern society the "dark ages" and crediting women with killing science, art & comedy.
"They're drunk on power and looking for new people to hurt." pic.twitter.com/Yy52khjxxf
— jordan (@JordanUhl) January 4, 2019
A new poll shows there’s virtually no political cost for elected officials to identify as non-religious. https://t.co/29qW7moezQ
— Rewire.News (@Rewire_News) January 4, 2019
And finally, here's your laugh for the day:
Fed up of coworkers using your mug. pic.twitter.com/WQcJ7z72bC
— You Had One Job (@YouHadOneJ0B) January 4, 2019
