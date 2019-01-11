Politics
Ocasio-Cortez Shuts Down Joe Lieberman With Four Words UPDATED

She's "not the future of the Democratic Party"? AOC had the perfect response to Joe Lieberman, a not-a-Democrat political has-been.
By Frances Langum
Aren't you glad I didn't post a picture of Joe Lieberman?

So someone in the Acela-corridor media (Fox Business, got it) thought it would be a good idea to ask Joe Lieberman to open his pie hole about the future of the Democratic Party.

Ms. AOC had the perfect four-word response:

I also wouldn't worry about this Politico-generated booshite:

Ocasio-Cortez is likely to be a top-five fundraising juggernaut for the Democratic House. She's causing "good trouble" as John Lewis says.

She'll be fine.

UPDATE: And proving my point, she's QUOTING THE WATCHMEN, PEOPLE.


