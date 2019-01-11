Ocasio-Cortez Shuts Down Joe Lieberman With Four Words UPDATED

So someone in the Acela-corridor media (Fox Business, got it) thought it would be a good idea to ask Joe Lieberman to open his pie hole about the future of the Democratic Party.

Are you farking kidding me right now Fox Business? @Mr_Electrico pic.twitter.com/x9BZHw8ms7 — Frances Langum (@bluegal) January 10, 2019

Ms. AOC had the perfect four-word response:

I also wouldn't worry about this Politico-generated booshite:

@RepRaskin, does your new leadership role include reigning in @AOC? Don't even think about it. Exasperated Democrats want Ocasio-Cortez to reign in elite Dems & their corporate donors. Don't let them tame you, AOC. That's what they always do. https://t.co/zZo5FrCuSq — Bruce Wolman (@bwolman) January 11, 2019

Ocasio-Cortez is likely to be a top-five fundraising juggernaut for the Democratic House. She's causing "good trouble" as John Lewis says.

She'll be fine.

UPDATE: And proving my point, she's QUOTING THE WATCHMEN, PEOPLE.