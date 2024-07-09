'The Matter Is Closed': AOC Perfectly Shuts Down Reporters On Biden

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) reaffirmed her support for President Biden on Monday amid the media frenzy. Reporters have been putting democracy on the brink for clicks and airtime while the same reporters do not question the unhinged felon's fitness. Trump has been displaying his unfitness for the highest office in the land for years. He's a raving lunatic.

AOC explained that she has spoken to the President "extensively" and threw her support behind him again. This shouldn't have to be repeated, but the Beltway media seems oblivious to facts, and instead, they have continued to regurgitate the same questions ad nauseam.

"He made clear then, and he has made clear since that he is in this race," the New York Democrat said. "The matter is closed. He had reiterated that this morning. He has reiterated that to the public."

"Joe Biden is our nominee," she continued. "He is not leaving this race. He is in this race, and I support him."

"Now what I think is critically important right now is that we focus on what it takes to win in November because he is running against Donald Trump, who is a man with 34 felony convictions that has been that has committed 34 felony crimes, and not a single Republican has asked for Donald Trump to not be the nominee," she said.

"I'm here to win on this democracy," AOC continued. "I'm here to win in November, and what's critically important is what the President, I believe that the President needs to do, and I have communicated this what the President and the White House should do in order to make sure that we win in November and that is making sure that we pivot and working and increasingly commit to the issues that are critically important to working people across this country."

How are we going to expand social security?" she added. "How are we going to how are we going to provide relief to people's rent and mortgages, and if we can do that and and continue our work on student loans, secure a ceasefire, and bring those dollars back into investing in public policy, then that's how we win in November. That's what I'm committed to, and that's what I want to make sure we do."

For the people in the back, Biden is our Democratic nominee, and he's in a race against one of the worst, most disgusting, repugnant people in the history of America's former Presidents. Biden has earned a second term. The adjudicated rapist, who wants to be a dictator, should never be given the keys to the White House again.