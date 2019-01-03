Pat Robertson Begs Viewers To Pray For Trump Because Investigations

On The 700 Club, Pat Robertson and CBN's David Brody wailed and moaned about the impending investigations of Trump's White House that will begin today as Democrats get control of the House.

Robertson begged his viewers to pray for Trump.

Already the meme that "Trump isn't a REAL conservative" has begun.

Brody told Pat, that Trump has a lot to work with the Democratic Party with since he's not a real Republican, but a Trumpublican.

During the opening twenty minutes of the program, the entire supposed "political discussion" never mentioned that Trump turned down a bipartisan compromise to keep the government open and only blamed the Democrats for playing politics on Trump's moronic "wall."

The Christian Right, including Jerry Falwell Jr., is the most vociferous block of Trump supporters. They're also the most morally bankrupt. Falwell even attacked the poor saying, "A poor person never gave anyone a job. A poor person never gave anybody charity, not of any real volume."

Supporting Trump has turned these people to vocal moral bankruptcy.

And Brody outlined their bankruptcy by saying, they can impeach Trump or remove him from office in 2020, but they got Gorsuch and Kavanaugh.

Robertson came back and said, "Ladies and gentlemen I would just say pray for the President because I tell you (long pause) a motivated opponent in a lawsuit can literally drive you out of your mind."

He continued, "There is no end of subpoenas. No end of requests for depositions. No end for requests of documents and when you're dealing with the federal government, they are talking about millions of pages of documents and they are never happy. 'you've got to give us more documents regarding hear more about this.'

"Judicial Watch and others have taught the Democrats how to do it and now the so-called Freedom of Information request, you can go crazy with it. It will shut down every single initiative that's coming out of our government. We will be paralyzed as a nation."

His cohost said, "So much for civility."

↓ Story continues below ↓

Pat replied, "Awww, for civility forget it! Long since gone."

Trump killed civility in politics during as soon as he jumped into the 2016 presidential election.

Pat Robertson, the Christian right, the Republican Congress and all their television pundits cared not for paralyzing our government when a Democratic president was in charge. They used the power of subpoena and the House of Representatives to continually investigate Democratic politicians to destroy them.

Suddenly the Freedom of Information act is a horrible device being used to unfairly attack Trump.

Robertson knows this full well since he mentioned Judicial Watch and now the chickens are coming home to roost and Pat Robertson and his ilk are terrified of what they might find.

Thoughts and prayers, Republicans.