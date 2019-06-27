CBN's David Brody Needs To Take 'Alka Seltzer' To Talk About The Green New Deal

David Brody joined The 700 Club with Pat Robertson this morning to discuss last night's Democratic debate.

Brody said that Warren was the winner but Julian Castro did the most to elevate himself.

Brody then veered off to promote his disdain for the progressive wing of the Democratic party. They were discussing the lead Joe Biden has and Brody suddenly started to attack (as you might have guessed) AOC and the newly elected progressive Democratic "ladies."

Brody said, "All of the oxygen, all the attention, and all the media fanfare is with AOC, Rashida Talib and Ilhan Omar, the far left and the Green New deal and hear about it to the point where we need to take Alka-Seltzer."

The GND, while consistently vilified by a unified Fox News and the conservative media is still popular and that frightens them to no end.

They both went on to say that mainstream Democrats are still supporting Joe Biden and then jumped into a debate about ageism.

No mention of Hillary Clinton though, which was surprising.

No matter the time of the day or what the discussion is about, right-wing evangelicals and conservatives always have to attack the fresh faces of the Democratic Party. They're terrified.