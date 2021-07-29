CBN's Brody Screams: Unvaccinated Are Being Segregated

Many right-wingers' ridiculous analogies are via religious leaders -- lies, hysterical gibberish, and unserious to the point of absurdity that you can't even quantify.

CBN's David Brody is now leading the charge to start a movement of the unvaccinated to refuse any sort of safety measures as the new Delta variant of COVID ravages the unvaccinated in our country.

Brody took to the crazy Steve Bannon Youtube channel Real America's Voice to imitate Peter Finch's Howard Beale character.

"As each day goes by vaccine mandates increase."

He claims the government, whether it's federal, state, or local, has taken on the role of "the bully."

Trying to protect the health and well-being of Americans is so uncool these days with these Evangelicals on teevee.

"But what about for freedom's sake?" Brody said.

Brody continued, "What's more important? I'm gonna go with freedom. Patrick Henry famously said 'give liberty or give me death' in standing up to British rule. Well, in this modern-day America we are moving towards government bondage yet again."

"The unvaccinated in this country will now be considered second-class citizens."

Brody is calling on the unvaccinated to roam the streets in protest like they are doing in France because of new mask guidelines.

"The unvaccinated seen as lepers of society. It's time for a serious moment to stop this tyrannical nonsense."

Brody is late to the dance, since MAGA cultists are already refusing vaccines even if they die from COVID.

Brody, a fixture on Pat Robertson's 700 Club, most likely has been vaccinated, because Pat Robertson would never allow him in the studio. Robertson is a proponent of vaccines.

I doubt he'd utter a single word of this on CBN directly.

Much like Marjorie Taylor Greene using Nazi analogies to attack getting vaccinated, Brody turned to the American revolution.

Of course, he uses highly incendiary rhetoric and asks for "no violence please," but that's what Trump said when he incited his mob to attack the US Capitol.

In his tweet, Brody says "Segregation is back."