Chuck Todd Scolds CBN's David Brody On Distrust In Media: 'It's A Tactic' Of The Fox News 'Echo Chamber'

NBC host Chuck Todd on Sunday argued that Fox News and Roger Ailes, the network's former chief, are responsible for much of the distrust in media.

During a panel discussion about the prospect of impeachment, Todd asserted that the election of Donald Trump is the "price" that Republican leaders paid for not caving to the desires of their base.

"I'm thinking that all of these 'responsible Democratic leaders' who are preaching impeachment caution [may cause the Democratic base to] say give me [Stormy Daniels' attorney] Michael Avenatti," Todd explained.

Christian Broadcasting Network (CBN) reporter David Brody observed that the Republican base "got exactly what they wanted" in Trump's presidency.

"One of the best things going in Donald Trump's favor -- we know this -- is the mainstream media," Brody continued. "I hate to say it. I know I'm sitting on a Meet the Press roundtable, but the truth of the matter is 62 percent think the media is biased."

"The conservative echo chamber created that environment," Todd interrupted. "It has been a tactic and a tool of the Roger Ailes-created echo chamber."

"So, let's not pretend it's not anything other than that," he added.

"Many Americans distrust the media," Brody replied. "It's not just Republicans."

"I'm just saying it was a campaign creation, a campaign tactic," Todd noted. "It's not based in much fact."