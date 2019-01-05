Rep. Steve Cohen Introduces Bill To Eliminate Electoral College, Limit Presidential Powers

Wasting absolutely no time in the 116th Congress to show the American people that the Democratic majority is interested in making government work for the people, Rep. Steve Cohen (D-TN) submitted legislation to eliminate the Electoral College:

In two presidential elections since 2000, including the most recent one in which Hillary Clinton won 2.8 million more votes than her opponent, the winner of the popular vote did not win the election because of the distorting effect of the outdated Electoral College. Americans expect and deserve the winner of the popular vote to win office. More than a century ago, we amended our Constitution to provide for the direct election of U.S. Senators. It is past time to directly elect our President and Vice President.

Additionally, Cohen wanted to make sure that Trump would not exploit the lax way the Senate has employed their constitutionally-mandated checks and balances by limiting his powers:

Presidents should not pardon themselves, their families, their administration or campaign staff. This constitutional amendment would expressly prohibit this and any future president, from abusing the pardon power.

Now this bill may very well be brought up to a vote by Speaker Nancy Pelosi, but it won't go anywhere in the Senate, much less have a chance in hell of being signed into law by the Cheeto Mussolini.

It's entirely symbolic, but it tells Americans where the Democratic leadership want them to know they're going: representing the majority of the country, not just a dwindling base. And that the rule of law will be respected by all.

That's a message we can get behind.