He said WHAT?

Yep, Mick Mulvaney once again proved that no one has filled him in on the 2018 midterms, or really, anything going on in politics. He told Fox News Sunday, "The last time the Democrats followed Nancy Pelosi, we got Obamacare."

And every sane person in the universe said, "huh? So what?"

Someone should tell Mick people like Obamacare now. — DogWhistle (@Dogwhistle1984) January 27, 2019

Yes. And this mid terms they got the house back because people didn't want to lose their Healthcare. So....what's your point? — FlyFishGirl (@1flyfishgirl) January 27, 2019