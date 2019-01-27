Sunday Morning Bobblehead Thread

Schoolhouse Rock" "No More Kings"

I spent the larger portion of this week convalescing along with my younger daughter from very bad colds. Poor baby had to suffer through my news addiction as I kept her supplied with chicken soup, orange juice and boxes of tissues. And through the haze of sneezes and wheezes, my little girl watched what passes for news analysis and came up with this devastating diagnosis: "I feel like everyone in the White House needs to watch Schoolhouse Rock so that they understand how government works."

And it occurred to me that it wouldn't actually be a bad idea for Donald Trump, since he is notoriously unable to hold his attention for any length of time, refuses to read and likes to watch television. Maybe what the Democrats can do is produce several three or four minute-long Schoolhouse Rock videos to explain how things work. Stick his face on them to keep him interested. Release them on social media for all the idiots who are screaming that Trump should just build the wall anyway, damn the Democrats. Explain the notion of co-equal branches to these MAGAheads. How bills are written. How walls can be scaled or tunneled under. The possibilities are endless.

So, what's catching your eye this morning?