Trump Calls Sean Hannity 'Real News'

On Thursday, Sean Hannity went to the southern border for a photo-op with his pillow-talk buddy Trump.

Donald complained about how the MSM is covering his self-imposed funding fight, and after labeling them 'fake news,' he complimented Hannity and said, "You are real news."

It's well known that Trump has called Sean Hannity privately almost every night after he's taped his program for support, right-wing guidance, love and glorification.

And even Hannity couldn't coax a coherent interview out of him.

It was a nine-minute plus long and rambling interview where Trump clearly had no idea what he's talking about or what he actually wants from Democrats.

But as he holds the federal government hostage over his temper tantrum, Trump was certain of two things:

One, Trump claimed network news agencies were colluding against him, and two, Hannity is a journalist.

"Anchor after anchor using the exact same word, manufactured, manufactured."

Hannity said, "Sounds like they're in collusion."

Trump: "That's the real collusion, you take a look because they all use the same term I mean literally the exact same two words. I said where they come up with that, it's a manufactured crisis. No, it's a manufactured soundbite."

Trump continued, "But every -- virtually every, you know, I call it the fake news. I'm sure you haven't heard, because you're not fake news, actually. You are real news.

Hannity wipes his brow, "Thank you."

As if Hannity was worried his best pal wouldn't say he's the bestiest, best newsman alive. I'm only surprised Trump didn't start the compliment by saying Hannity can be tough on him too.

Matt Yglesias writes, "Even when faced with some of the most egregious softball questions of all time, Trump is barely coherent — unable to describe in any detail what exactly it is that he wants, unable to cite any specific legal authority for a potential emergency declaration option, and unable to describe what such an operation would actually let him achieve."

But he is sure real news agencies are colluding against him and Hannity is a real newsman.

Gotcha.