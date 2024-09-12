Fox News Comes To Trump's Rescue

At the conclusion of the first presidential debate between Trump and Harris, Fox News host Martha MacCallum attacked the ABC News debate moderators David Muir and Linsey Davis signifying Harris won.

Host Bret Baier opened by discussing the overall debate and said VP Harris was clearly prepared.

BAIER: Well, the topics, inflation, abortion, immigration, January 6th, it took about 40 minutes to get to a question, pressing Vice President Harris on the list of changing policies from when she ran for president in 2019, about an hour before foreign policy came up. The first question of the debate, are you better off than you were four years ago, never fully received an answer there. However, Vice President Harris was clearly well-prepared, practiced on the offensive much of the night. Former President Trump did take a lot of the bait that she threw out in some of those answers. But he pointed time and again, as he did there at the end, about what she has or has not done as vice president. The question now is how much does this move the needle?

Up next was Martha MacCallum trying to come to Trump's rescue and do damage control.

MACCALLUM: Yeah, I mean, it has to be said that she was really never held to the fire. She was not pressed by the moderators on her past positions and how she got from a very progressive, most progressive senator to where she is now. And that falls on ABC. I think there were moments when it felt like they were helping her out and they were not helping him out. There were times when he didn't pivot as well as he should have to move on to some of the points that he no doubt wanted to make. He went down a few cat and dog holes rather than rabbit holes tonight, which will be discussed no doubt. I thought the strongest moments were foreign policy. And Ron, when he talked about Ukraine, Afghanistan and that close, why haven't you done it?

Fox News then cut to Sean Hannity, who took her cue and blasted ABC.

BAIER: Thoughts on this debate, Sean. HANNITY: I agree, disagree on other parts of what he said. I think the biggest loser in the debate, and we talked about this pre-debate, is ABC.

And it's whining and complaining is continuing the day after.

This is going to be all week with Fox News and MAGA -- crying about the refs. pic.twitter.com/4jg2bFrQL1 — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) September 11, 2024