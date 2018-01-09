Media Proclaims Trump Presidency Back On Track

All it took was Trump to not appear feeble brained at a planned press event during a bipartisan meeting with Congress-critters to make these ladies knees buckle.

Digby caught it for us.

The media lost their minds while watching Trump's little bipartisan pageant this morning, saying things like: "This is the presidency that a year ago we all thought Donald Trump was capable of... Just the notion of him being in command .. This is what people who had high hopes for the Trump presidency thought it would be, meeting after meeting like this." --- Dana Bash There was more but I was distracted by my abrupt nausea and couldn't get it all down.

CNN's Gloria Borger was mad-impressed too and said, "I have not seen anything like this. I think the president deserves credit for this because what we got to watch was people actually and I turn to Dana at one point and said is this real?"

Even Shep Smith was impressed by Tuesday morning's pageant.

But if you actually watched what the cameras caught, you would know that Trump can use common phrases like "comprehensive" and "chain migration" and "border security" and “visa lottery,” to sound informed, but Sen. Feinstein practically rolled him right in front of the cameras.

Here's the incredible moment where Trump initially agrees to Feinstein's suggestion that they do a clean DACA bill, before being corrected by Republicans about what she was actually suggesting. pic.twitter.com/RaXAQAi8JF — David Mack (@davidmackau) January 9, 2018

As Digby also pointed out, Trump has no freaking idea what he's doing.