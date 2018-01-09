Media Proclaims Trump Presidency Back On Track
All it took was Trump to not appear feeble brained at a planned press event during a bipartisan meeting with Congress-critters to make these ladies knees buckle.
Digby caught it for us.
The media lost their minds while watching Trump's little bipartisan pageant this morning, saying things like:
"This is the presidency that a year ago we all thought Donald Trump was capable of... Just the notion of him being in command .. This is what people who had high hopes for the Trump presidency thought it would be, meeting after meeting like this." --- Dana Bash
There was more but I was distracted by my abrupt nausea and couldn't get it all down.
CNN's Gloria Borger was mad-impressed too and said, "I have not seen anything like this. I think the president deserves credit for this because what we got to watch was people actually and I turn to Dana at one point and said is this real?"
Even Shep Smith was impressed by Tuesday morning's pageant.
But if you actually watched what the cameras caught, you would know that Trump can use common phrases like "comprehensive" and "chain migration" and "border security" and “visa lottery,” to sound informed, but Sen. Feinstein practically rolled him right in front of the cameras.
As Digby also pointed out, Trump has no freaking idea what he's doing.
There is no consensus. He made no deal. There was no leadership. He is still an f-ing moron.
They may come up with some kind of bipartisan agreement. I hope they do because otherwise 800,000 people are going to have their lives destroyed. And maybe the price for that is kissing the hem of this cretinous imbecile and acting as if he's somehow sentient and in charge.
But I am going to cling to reality no matter what. The mainstream media is undoubtedly yearning to bring "balance" back to their coverage, but I have no such desire. And I would just warn Democrats that behaving "reasonably" in this environment may not have the payoff they desire. Normalizing Trump will have very little upside for Democrats and nothing but a downside for the world.

He may have had a "good day" in that he wasn't screaming about his genius or the NFL but he's not normal.
He may have had a "good day" in that he wasn't screaming about his genius or the NFL but he's not normal.
