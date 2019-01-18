Trump Tweets Old Lie: 'Prayer Rugs' At The Border

Trump tries to reignite the debunked claims that terrorists are pouring into our country from the southern border.

Having nothing else to do on a Friday when the government is shut down, Donald retweeted a Washington Examiner report from a single anonymous person saying they've found 'prayer rugs' by the U.S.-Mexico border.

Border rancher: “We’ve found prayer rugs out here. It’s unreal.” Washington Examiner People coming across the Southern Border from many countries, some of which would be a big surprise. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 18, 2019

When Trump says "We've found prayer rugs out here," he doesn't actually mean the U.S. government has found them -- just an unverified account from a single person. Is that the criteria we are using now for an official United States statement to be issued?

The Examiner never determine if this person was being honest.

Ranchers and farmers near the U.S.-Mexico border have been finding prayer rugs on their properties in recent months, according to one rancher who asked to remain anonymous for fear of retaliation by cartels who move the individuals.

After attacking the credibility of a Buzzfeed News report with two sources, that alleges he told Michael Cohen to lie about the Trump Tower meeting, Trump uses an article that at first states rancher(s) and farmer(ers) have been finding these rugs, but they only used a single person to go on the record. And how hard is it to snap a quick photo on your phone these days?

And it also sounds like something you may have seen at a movie.

The “prayer rug at the Mexico border” meme was recently portrayed in a movie (Sicario 2) which I suspect inspired this lazy nonsense. Baffling that they assume prayer rug = terrorists & terrorists = type of person who leaves prayer rugs laying around. https://t.co/EotaS3OSh4 — BoozePaper (@boozepaper) January 18, 2019

Eleven days ago, AZ Central writes: "You know President Donald Trump is getting desperate when even Fox News is pointing out the lies the administration is telling about terrorists on the border. All in an effort to build support for Trump’s wall. Will he repeat on Thursday the debunked claims he has been making when he visits the border? Will we in the media let him get away with it?"

↓ Story continues below ↓

That was a good day for Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

Donald Trump has cheapened the legitimacy of the United States presidency like no other president since Richard Nixon. He constantly uses bogus, phony and conspiracy theories whenever they crop up that he feels defends his positions.

Maybe the rugs were "Trump prayer rugs," being sold and promoted by Ivanka.

What a disgusting bigot.



They didn't find bombs.

They didn't find severed heads.

They didn't find terrorist manifestos.

Just "prayer rugs," to get your racist followers in a tizzy.



But your "presidency" doesn't have a prayer. Get ready for President Pelosi, you bum. — BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) January 18, 2019