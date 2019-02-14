Sports
Read time: 0 minutes

Bichon Frise Wins Applause At Westminster, And Isn't That The Point?

"Winky" thought he was there to get applause, not win a race, and he won the applause meter at Westminster by a mile. (open thread)
By Frances Langum
2 hours ago by Frances Langum
Views:

Too funny! Winky the Bichon Frise was supposed to go through the obstacle course under timed conditions, but he kept stopping to receive applause from the audience!

Related: R. Eric Thomas in Elle Magazine: "Winky, the Westminster Dog Show's Unbothered Bichon Frise, Is My New Life Coach":

"Winky's time to beat: 40 seconds. Winky's actual time: 100 seconds with 92 errors. ...While the course is very impressive when done by a dog who seems to actually care, I actually found Winky's "window-shopping at the mall" pace to be the most inspiring."

h/t Aliza. Open thread below...


Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.