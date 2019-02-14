Bichon Frise Wins Applause At Westminster, And Isn't That The Point?

Too funny! Winky the Bichon Frise was supposed to go through the obstacle course under timed conditions, but he kept stopping to receive applause from the audience!

Related: R. Eric Thomas in Elle Magazine: "Winky, the Westminster Dog Show's Unbothered Bichon Frise, Is My New Life Coach":

"Winky's time to beat: 40 seconds. Winky's actual time: 100 seconds with 92 errors. ...While the course is very impressive when done by a dog who seems to actually care, I actually found Winky's "window-shopping at the mall" pace to be the most inspiring."

