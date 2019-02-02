Bill Maher Mocks Trump's Incoherent Border Wall Babbling: 'I Can't Tell Where The Lies End And The Dementia Begins'

During his opening monologue this Friday, Real Time host Bill Maher took a swipe at Trump's incoherent babbling on the border wall during an interview with The New York Times earlier in the week, and the very frightening prospect that he's so out of touch with reality that he may be basing his "wall" policy on the fictional movie Sicario:

Today, the bullshit rose past eye level. I mean, I've been worried before, but now Trump is saying he's already built the wall, he said, with cash on hand. Then why did we just have this fucking government shutdown?

He said, “We are building a wall, a lot of wall, let me tell you right now, right now we're building, and we're getting ready to give out very, very big contracts with some money we have on hand. But, we will be looking at a national emergency, because I don't think anything's going to happen.”

You get that? We're building a lot of wall, so we need a national emergency, because otherwise we can't build a wall. I can't tell where the lies end and the dementia begins. He is basing... listen to this.

He's basing his wall policy now on the movie Sicario 2. I'm not making this up. In Sicario, I saw the movie, and people have prayer rugs on the border, you know, Muslims... and this is not happening. In the movie there's mothers, we're binding women with duct tape. He cites this as if he cannot tell fiction from reality.