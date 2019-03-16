Bill Maher Mocks Snowflake MAGA Hat-Wearing Trump Supporters

Real Time host Bill Maher shared a "kind of online guidebook" for the poor MAGAt snowflakes out there who are complaining that they can't go in public without "receiving all kinds of prejudice" on this Friday's show, taking particular aim at Trump spokes-liar Sarah Huckabee-Sanders, and his BFF over on Fox "news," Sean Hannity.

MAHER: You may think you have problems, but we found some people this week who have problems you cannot believe. It’s the people who wear ‘Make America Great Again’ hats — you know, the MAGA hats — they are complaining that they are encountering all sorts of prejudice when they go out to eat, in restaurants, in taverns, in airports, wherever they go, people see the ‘Make America Great Again’ hat and they judge them as some sort of knuckle-dragger — I don’t know where they’re getting this.

So — I’m not making this up — they came up with a kind of guidebook online, kind of a Green Book, for where you can go if you’re a MAGA hat wearer where you’ll be welcomed by people who think like you. These are some of the places you can go if you wear a MAGA hat.

Very White Castle:

This greasy hamburger joint is perfect for infuriating the left. They serve only GMO’s, and so non-organic, it’s barely food. Extra-wide booths accommodate extra-wide customers at this MAGA-friendly spot that insists the link between cholesterol and heart disease is ‘fake news."

The Oxygen Garden:

Ride your Rascal scooter over to this trend hotspot for the over-65 crowd. Dinner served from 2 – 4 p.m. with late-night dancing until 6:30. And the waitstaff is trained to speak up, so you don't have to keep asking "Why are you mumbling?" And yummy desserts, so don’t forget the insulin.”

Huckabee’s:

The restaurant chain that refuses to answer any questions. When are we open? We can’t say. Do you take reservations? We don’t have that information. Do you serve meatballs? Hey…leave Eric and Don, Jr. out of this!

LickDonald’s:

Not McDonalds, LickDonald's. The menu for this Sean Hannity-owned suck-up joint brilliantly conjures the sensation of actually eating Donald Trump’s ass. Make your stomach great again with the tiny finger fries, a heaping vat of orange jello, and aged mushroom dick.

Goldy’s Splash House:

Located just off Avenue P, Goldy’s Splash House is staffed with high-end Russian hookers who always aim to please. It doesn’t take a whiz to figure out why so many consider this Flushing-based watering hole number one.