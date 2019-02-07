Cindy McCain Reports 'Human Trafficking' Incident That Wasn't

The widow of John McCain had many people scratching their heads yesterday when it was revealed she'd called the cops on a woman at Phoenix's airport for "trafficking that kid" of a different ethnic persuasion than herself, for no real reason other than skin color.

Some speculated that she was trying to promote public awareness as part of the McCain Institute's Mission Statement on human trafficking. Others just wrote it off to her own racism.

Source: AZFamily

PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS 5)-- Cindy McCain was heard in a radio interview on KTAR Mac & Gaydos claiming she stopped a human trafficking incident at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, but Arizona’s Family has debunked that claim. “I came in from a trip I’d been on and I spotted—it looked odd—it was a woman of a different ethnicity than the child, this little toddler she had, and something didn’t click with me,” McCain said in the radio interview. “I went over to the police and told them what I saw, and they went over and questioned her, and, by God, she was trafficking that kid.” McCain went on to say that she discovered the woman was waiting for the man who bought the child to arrive from his flight. Phoenix police said Wednesday that while officers did respond to the Jan. 30 call, at McCain’s request, they were able to determine “there was no evidence of criminal conduct or child endangerment.”

Her later apology.

At Phoenix Sky Harbor, I reported an incident that I thought was trafficking. I commend the police officers for their diligence. I apologize if anything else I have said on this matter distracts from “if you see something, say something” — Cindy McCain (@cindymccain) February 7, 2019

Yes, all a bit puzzling for someone whose own adopted daughter looks like this, while the McCains were probably contenders for the whitest people alive when her husband was still with us.