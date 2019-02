Ahh, It's Friday. Seems it took forever for it arrive this week. Well, in my case at least. Those seasonal doldrums that come with existing in the rust belt, I guess.

Anyway, time to decamp from all that evening if the weight of the world will do plenty to stay heavy on the mind. It's the sort of the thing that New York's Bohemian Vendetta addresses on this 1966 recording. Tonight's song "Like Stoned" also kicks off my latest podcast too.

What are you listening to tonight?