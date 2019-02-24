C&L's Late Nite Music Club With Headroom

In my part of the world this evening we are experiencing what some weather reporters describe as a "cyclone bomb." We have had wind gusts rolling in from one of the Great Lakes at over 50 mph and weird snow patterns swirling around all day. Lights flickering occasionally inside and things outside often clattering and banging.

The whirls and swirls that this track from Headroom have going on seems appropriate. Featuring Kryssi Battalene, the lead guitarist of Connecticut's Mountain Movers, Headroom's sound is psychedelic in the most violently calming of ways.

What are you listening to tonight?