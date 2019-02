The lyrical images in Ryan Bingham's songs usually evoke something that is not so bright and cheery.

On his new album, American Love Song, such a statement remains true but there is also something life-affirming on songs from it such as the one we're gonna listen tonight "Wolves." The song deals with the tribulations of fighting the darkness, confronting personal demons and through it all, coming out of it alive both wiser and stronger.

What are you listening to tonight?