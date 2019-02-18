Fox News Viewers Attack 'Traitor' Chris Wallace After He Grills Limbaugh And Stephen Miller

Conservative television viewers lashed out at Chris Wallace, the host of Fox News Sunday, after he subjected radio host Rush Limbaugh and White House aide Stephen Miller to tough interviews.

On his Sunday show, Wallace forced the two Republicans to face facts and cross-examination. He met Miller with statistics refuting the need for a border wall to combat drugs, and he suggested that Limbaugh was a hypocrite for supporting President Donald Trump's use of executive power to thwart the will of Congress.

Fox News viewers responded on Twitter by insisting Wallace is too "liberal" for the network. One angry tweeter referred to Wallace as an "arrogant Jew."

Read a sampling of the tweets below.

Chris Wallace is a rude liberal hack who constantly rudely interrupts his guests #FoxNewsSunday — Julie ⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@jlynnbaker85) February 17, 2019

Chris Wallace is such a prissy twit! Trying to give Stephen Miller a hard time like some snotty teen age girl! — Greg Hansen (@grannyrecipe) February 17, 2019

Chris Wallace is an idiot... he’s making himself look like an uneducated asshole @foxnews — Matt (@Matt16434959) February 17, 2019

I so dislike the hypocrisy from @FoxNewsSunday and Chris Wallace who NEVER treats the Dems or anyone in the Obama adm like he just treated Steve Miller. Steve Miller you rock! #BuildTheDamnWall @POTUS @realDonaldTrump — Cindy Foust (@CindyFoust) February 17, 2019

Chris Wallace needs to show his guests respect and SHUT HIS MOUTH! It's NOT about HIM - it's about our COUNTRY! He's not in the White House - THANK GOD! — Carol Clark (@hummingbird548) February 17, 2019

Anybody watching Chris Wallace? Pompous ads. — DENISE ARMOUR (@DeniseCArmour) February 17, 2019

I’m watching FoxNews Sunday! AND THATS ENUF!

CHRIS WALLACE IS A HARDCORE LIBERAL!!!

GET HIM OFF FOX!

He’s no longer a journalist he’s a liberal protectionist! — Fredric❌Beckman (@beckman_fredric) February 17, 2019

#chriswallace The Hatred for President Trump and the stupidity about securing the country is obvious on this program. — Ron West (@kapie9969) February 17, 2019

THAT'S IT FOX. I'M DONE. CHRIS WALLACE AND ANNE COULTER WILL KILL YOUR NETWORK. PAY ATTENTION TO YOUR AUDIENCE.

↓ Story continues below ↓ — timothy r warehime (@TimothyWarehime) February 17, 2019

I tuned in to FOX News Sunday because I wanted to see the annual Rush Limbaugh interview. Chris Wallace is so bad, however, that I had to turn it off and record it so later I can Fast Forward through his libtard babble and only watch the good part. He really is awful! — Cyril Wyche (@CWWyche) February 17, 2019

What he heck would Chris Wallace know about an effective campaign strategy? He’s a Nevertrumper loser. — IdeaMan (@IdeaMan3) February 17, 2019

Chris Wallace , I Apologize To Your Children For Any Part Of DNA That They Carry In Their Souls... — Kenneth Pigott (@KennethPigott1) February 17, 2019

Chris Wallace, facilitator for Chuck Schumer / Nancy Pelosi! — ripvano03 (@ripvan03) February 17, 2019

BREAKING:

Stephen Miller is a bad ass

& I'm so glad he is on our side.

Thank you

President @realDonaldTrump for hiring him.



NOT BREAKING..

Chris Wallace still a dick#FoxNewsSunday #MAGA — 🇺🇸 Miguelifornia (@michaelbeatty3) February 17, 2019

Chris Wallace is nothing but a worm. The only muscles that he has in his body are the ones around the mouth that he has developed by running his mouth and showing his ignorance. The President is trying to save this country from invasion from South of the border. EMERGENCY? YES!!! — Barbie (@JaniceBarbaraJ2) February 17, 2019

Saw @FoxNewsSunday today, #ChrisWallace tried to peddle #FakeNews by repeating the "fact" that most drugs are caught at ports of entry. What a moron.Catch 10 pounds at ports of entry and miss 10 truck loads at unsecured border crossing and claim all drugs caught were at the port. — Obama Lied (@AmericaDied) February 17, 2019

Chris Wallace is not the deepest thinker. Welcome to the Stephen Miller School of Woke, Chris. Change your diapers. @FoxNewsSunday — Colorado Patriot 🇺🇸 (@redco2012) February 17, 2019

Chris Wallace is an embarrassment to America - he ignores the real issues of murder, drug deaths and sex trafficked kids because he does not like Trump - he joins the huge number of fake news corrupt wannabe "journalists" who will be the poster people of the age of disgusting — George Syme (@SymeFinancial) February 17, 2019

I really hate these Liberal fucks on Fox News like Chris Wallace and Marie Harf. I have more respect for people with Down Syndrome than I do Liberals. At least the D.S. people aren't arrogant and ignorant traitors. — notasheep (@ISeeSheep) February 17, 2019

Why is Chris Wallace on Fox is he trying to be fair and unbiased he's a Democrat, put him on CNN where he belongs — Grandma Zorror (@GZorror) February 17, 2019

After long and careful consideration, i have concluded Chris Wallace is an ASSHOLE & LIBTURD!!!!! — MULE Man 2 (@MULEMan21) February 17, 2019

I bet Chris Wallace in Fox News voted for Hillary — Wesley Archer (@WesleyA14539788) February 17, 2019

CHRIS WALLACE IS A DOUCH BAG. WHY IS HE EVEN ON FOX NEWS??? — Charlotte Lambert (@Lambert19J) February 17, 2019

Chris Wallace of Fox News is a LIBERAL HACK just like his dad. — Truth (@Truth11840173) February 17, 2019

Chris on FoxNews Sunday is ARGUING with his guest, Strumming on him like he was a Congressional Democrat. Shame on Chris Wallace. Could definately like Raymond Arroyo in his spot. Can't stand deep state Chris Wallace. Today, he is revolutionary as bullying is crass & impolite! — Carolyn SpindlerKahn (@SpinKahnCarolyn) February 17, 2019

There we go again: Chris Wallace showing his true anti-Trump colors and his support to the Democrat Immigration agenda. This isn’t journalism, this is Goebbelian propaganda. — Aaron Meier (@aaronmeier48) February 17, 2019

Chris Wallace sure likes to try to play “Gotcha”. He thinks he’s his daddy. He’s a real tool. Too bad Stephen Miller is smarter than him. Owned. #FNS — Covfefe Kimmie (@kimmieguy) February 17, 2019

Watching Chris Wallace on @FoxNews and he’s being a little b**** . He clearly isn’t a fan of Trump that’s all — Derek (@saltyd123) February 17, 2019

Chris Wallace is bullying and hammering his guest, Stephen Miller. Chris Wallace cannot be defended for his audacity. Chris Wallace is definitely pushing the Democrat's agenda for them. I thought FoxNews was supposed to be accommodating to both sides of opinion. Not bigot Wallace — Carolyn SpindlerKahn (@SpinKahnCarolyn) February 17, 2019

Chris Wallace's behavior on Fox News Sunday this morning was that of a punk who can dish it out but refused to answer a question from his "guest" Senior White House Representative Stephen Miller. Seriously Chris is that fair & balanced? It was definitely RUDE & COWARDLY!!! — Fred Michael Hughes (@FredMichaelHug1) February 17, 2019

You know, the joy of this is I get to ask you questions," Wallace said. "You don't get to ask me."



Chris Wallace is such an arrogant jew. — Patrick Kleber (@1792kentucky) February 17, 2019

Chris Wallace is a dick!



Stephen Miller is a bad ass! 😎 — Te❌as Embassy ⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@TX_Embassy) February 17, 2019

I love Stephen Miller. After Trump he should be President. He completely owned Chris Wallace!

Miller 2024!!! @realDonaldTrump — Morgan Feldman⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@MorganFeldman7) February 17, 2019