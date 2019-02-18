Politics
Fox News Viewers Attack 'Traitor' Chris Wallace After He Grills Limbaugh And Stephen Miller

Conservative television viewers lashed out at Chris Wallace, the host of Fox News Sunday, after he subjected radio host Rush Limbaugh and White House aide Stephen Miller to tough interviews.

On his Sunday show, Wallace forced the two Republicans to face facts and cross-examination. He met Miller with statistics refuting the need for a border wall to combat drugs, and he suggested that Limbaugh was a hypocrite for supporting President Donald Trump's use of executive power to thwart the will of Congress.

Fox News viewers responded on Twitter by insisting Wallace is too "liberal" for the network. One angry tweeter referred to Wallace as an "arrogant Jew."

Read a sampling of the tweets below.

