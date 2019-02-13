GOP Lawmakers Are 'In The Toddler Management Business'

Republican consultant Mike Murphy wins today's "Don't Sugarcoat It" award, given to the person who most understates the obvious:

MIKE MURPHY: Republican congressional leaders are nervous today because they’re in the toddler management business,” Murphy said, as host Kristen Welker chuckled audibly. “I think both the Republican Party and a grateful nation are imploring the White House chef, ‘don’t screw up the cheeseburger or meatloaf at lunch, keep him happy today because we need to land this plane.' He pushed us over the cliff once, the political pain resonated through the party, they don’t want to do it again. I do think [Trump] learned something from last time, which is don’t play poker with Riverboat Pelosi when you have no cards.

Trump has to be the hero of every story, he will manufacture a way or a larger fight about being to be the winner.